Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Celebrate North West's 5th Birthday With Sweet NYC Bash

North West and Kanye West out on her 5th birthday. (Credit: Instagram)
North West got treated like a princess on her 5th birthday!
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West took their little girl out for some sweet treats at Sugar Factory in New York City on Friday and it looks like they all had a blast.
North was treated to some over-the-top confections from cotton candy to bubbling drinks with candy to a gigantic gummy bear. Kim documented the entire outing on her Instagram story with videos of North checking out all the brand's famous treats.
North West celebrates her birthday at Sugar Factory. (Credit: Instagram)
"Special treat for North," Kim says on video as they check out the cotton candy machine. A small voice in the background can be heard saying, "Look at this huge gummy bear!"
Kim Kardashian gave daughter North West an incredible rainbow-filled cake for her 5th birthday. (Credit: Instagram)
North's bestie Ryan was also on tap for the special occasion.
Kim also posted a special birthday message for North on her Instagram and hilariously trolled her oldest daughter. She joked that now that she's five, she'll need to be nicer to her siblings and need to be more mature.
It looks like North had a pretty magical birthday this year!