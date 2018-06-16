Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Celebrate North West's 5th Birthday With Sweet NYC Bash

North West & Kanye West

North West and Kanye West out on her 5th birthday. (Credit: Instagram)

North West got treated like a princess on her 5th birthday!

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West took their little girl out for some sweet treats at Sugar Factory in New York City on Friday and it looks like they all had a blast. 

North was treated to some over-the-top confections from cotton candy to bubbling drinks with candy to a gigantic gummy bear. Kim documented the entire outing on her Instagram story with videos of North checking out all the brand's famous treats. 

North West

North West celebrates her birthday at Sugar Factory. (Credit: Instagram)

"Special treat for North," Kim says on video as they check out the cotton candy machine. A small voice in the background can be heard saying, "Look at this huge gummy bear!"

North West's Birthday Cake!

Kim Kardashian gave daughter North West an incredible rainbow-filled cake for her 5th birthday. (Credit: Instagram)

North's bestie Ryan was also on tap for the special occasion. 

Kim also posted a special birthday message for North on her Instagram and hilariously trolled her oldest daughter. She joked that now that she's five, she'll need to be nicer to her siblings and need to be more mature. 

My baby girl turns 5 today. Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life! I’m so honored to be your mom Northie! You have brought more joy into my world than I ever could have imagined. I can’t believe your so big now! The luckiest girl in the world to be best friends with your cousins and have the most magical parties together! I love you so much birthday girl! P.S. Now that you’re 5, don’t you think it’s the mature thing to try to be nice to your brother now!?!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

It looks like North had a pretty magical birthday this year! 

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News