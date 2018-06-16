Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Celebrate North West's 5th Birthday With Sweet NYC Bash

North West got treated like a princess on her 5th birthday!

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West took their little girl out for some sweet treats at Sugar Factory in New York City on Friday and it looks like they all had a blast.

North was treated to some over-the-top confections from cotton candy to bubbling drinks with candy to a gigantic gummy bear. Kim documented the entire outing on her Instagram story with videos of North checking out all the brand's famous treats.