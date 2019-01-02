Looks like Kim Kardashian didn’t get the “Bird Box” memo!

The 38-year-old reality star took to Twitter to ask fans if they have seen the new Netflix hit, “Bird Box” starring Sandra Bullock.

Watching BirdBox. I really like it. Who has seen it? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 2, 2019

“Watching BirdBox. I really like it. Who has seen it?” she tweeted on Tuesday night.

The flick, which debuted on the streaming platform worldwide on December 21, has already become the most-watched original movie release on Netflix with 45 million people watching — so naturally, the Twitterverse felt the need to tell Kimmy just how late she was to the party.

One fan joked, “Only 50 million people,” while another poked fun at the context of the movie, suggesting that Kim needs to “take off her blindfold.”

Cookbook author and Twitter pro Chrissy Teigen chimed in saying, “Kimberly like everyone in the entire world.”

The KKW Beauty mogul didn’t respond to her critics (cough, cough, Chrissy), but after a few hundred memes later the message was most likely received.

So, hopefully by now Kim knows what basically everyone was doing over the holiday break. Okurrrr?