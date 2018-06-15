Kim Kardashian Calls North West Her 'Best Friend For Life' in 5th Birthday Message!

Kim Kardashian’s baby girl is growing up so fast!
The 37-year-old’s adorable daughter, North West, turned 5 years old on Friday – and Kim celebrated the huge milestone by sharing the sweetest birthday message for her.
"My baby girl turns 5 today. Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life! I’m so honored to be your mom Northie," Kim wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of her and North.
"You have brought more joy into my world than I ever could have imagined. I can’t believe your so big now! The luckiest girl in the world to be best friends with your cousins and have the most magical parties together! I love you so much birthday girl!"
It may be North’s big day, but Kim couldn’t help but make a birthday wish of her own – for North to finally be nicer to her siblings!
North West and Kim Kardashian seen on the streets of Manhattan on June 14, 2018 in New York City (Getty Images)
"Now that you’re 5, don’t you think it’s the mature thing to try to be nice to your brother now!?!" she added.
The 5-year-old has earned a reputation as the sassy big sister in the Kardashian-West household. Last month, Kim hilariously quipped to Ellen DeGeneres that North hasn’t really warmed up to her little brother, Saint!
"She's better than she was with Saint," Kim said. "She does not share with Saint…she barely talks to Saint!"