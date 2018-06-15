Kim Kardashian Calls North West Her 'Best Friend For Life' in 5th Birthday Message!

Kim Kardashian’s baby girl is growing up so fast!

The 37-year-old’s adorable daughter, North West, turned 5 years old on Friday – and Kim celebrated the huge milestone by sharing the sweetest birthday message for her.

"My baby girl turns 5 today. Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life! I’m so honored to be your mom Northie," Kim wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of her and North.