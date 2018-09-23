Kim Kardashian Cheers On Daughter North West During Her Adorable Runway Debut

North West may be her famous family's next supermodel in the making!
Kim Kardashian's 5-year-old daughter made her runway debut this weekend at the L.O.L. Surprise Fashion Show in the high-end Los Angeles neighborhood Pacific Palisades, Access has learned.
The reality star shared her motherly pride in multiple Instagram story clips, which showed North dressed adorably as the Michael Jackson-inspired "Thrilla" character from the popular toy collection.
North looked like a total pro alongside her fellow mini-models, dressed in a red moto jacket and matching patent skirt with a black zip-up shirt and her hair tied in a sweet top knot.
Kim revealed in a statement to Access that the opportunity was not only a milestone for North, but also a dream come true.
"North is completely obsessed with L.O.L. Surprise already, so when we found out there was going to be an L.O.L. Surprise BIGGER Surprise Fashion show, she absolutely had to be involved," Kim's statement read. "She loves to dress up like her favorite characters, so it was so exciting for her to actually become a real-life L.O.L. doll."
Kim's eldest child wasn't the only celebrity kid to hit the catwalk, either. Busy Phillipps and Sara Foster's daughters Birdie and Valentina, respectively, were also on hand for the fun-filled afternoon.
According to a press release, the colorful outdoor event featured "a glitter runway, flipagram photo booth and curated selection of sweet treats" for the nearly 30 children who participated.
In addition, Hollywood stylist and Kim's pal Simone Harouche served as creative director and oversaw the design for each of the handmade, one-of-a-kind ensembles.
"The fittings were conducted over a two and a half month period, ensuring each and every detail was perfect," the press release read. "Once Kim heard about the fashion show through Simone, North was just dying to be a part of it."
