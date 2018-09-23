Kim Kardashian Cheers On Daughter North West During Her Adorable Runway Debut

North West may be her famous family's next supermodel in the making!

Kim Kardashian's 5-year-old daughter made her runway debut this weekend at the L.O.L. Surprise Fashion Show in the high-end Los Angeles neighborhood Pacific Palisades, Access has learned.

The reality star shared her motherly pride in multiple Instagram story clips, which showed North dressed adorably as the Michael Jackson-inspired "Thrilla" character from the popular toy collection.