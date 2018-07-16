Kim Kardashian Claps Back At Haters Who Claim Kylie Jenner Isn't 'Self-Made' After Forbes Backlash (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian always has her family's back.
The 37-year-old mogul kicked into protective big sister mode after her little sister, Kylie Jenner, faced backlash from haters with her Forbes magazine cover. Kim talked exclusively to Access at Beautycon Festival LA on Sunday, where she responded to the criticism over Kylie being hailed as a "self-made" billionaire.
"I'll get protective over Kylie when someone will say something. Or you know when they were talking about how … she's self-made. And I just was like, I really don't get that backlash. You must just be a Kardashian hater and keep hating cause it's really not bothering her. Like, she's completely unfazed," she said.
The Kylie Cosmetics mogul may be ignoring the controversy, but that doesn't mean Kim won't stand up for her youngest sister.
"Okay, so she came from a family that was successful. I see so many people in her situation that hasn't made a billion-dollar empire and doesn't have that work ethic. So I'm proud of her. And you know those comments do, you know, they don't like bother me, but it's like – come on really? You always something to say. There's always going to be something and you just have to stay focused and continue to work," Kim added.
Not only did Kylie face backlash after the Forbes cover, but the mag also stirred speculation that Kim was jealous of her sister's success. The magazine outlined the 20-year-old's net worth to $900 million as a result of Kylie Cosmetics, her reality TV deals, clothing lines and various business projects. Kim, on the other hand, is worth an estimated $350 million, according to Forbes.
Kim quickly shut down those rumors, gushing to Access about how proud she is of Kylie.
"You know I'm so proud of her. She really deserves that. She's been working for a really long time and you know I love that she's getting that recognition. And that people are recognizing all of the hard that she's put in cause she does work so hard and she's built this brand and I'm so proud of her," she said.
The sisters are even fans of each other's competing beauty lines!
"I use her shadows all the time. I have her palettes, I have her lips. We totally share products," she told Access. "I mean I told North today, I was like you know there is a Kylie Cosmetics booth you can go and take anything you want. And she's like, 'Oh mom I have it at home.'"