Kim Kardashian Claps Back At Haters Who Claim Kylie Jenner Isn't 'Self-Made' After Forbes Backlash (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian always has her family's back.

The 37-year-old mogul kicked into protective big sister mode after her little sister, Kylie Jenner, faced backlash from haters with her Forbes magazine cover. Kim talked exclusively to Access at Beautycon Festival LA on Sunday, where she responded to the criticism over Kylie being hailed as a "self-made" billionaire.

"I'll get protective over Kylie when someone will say something. Or you know when they were talking about how … she's self-made. And I just was like, I really don't get that backlash. You must just be a Kardashian hater and keep hating cause it's really not bothering her. Like, she's completely unfazed," she said.