Kim Kardashian Cuddles With Niece True Amid California Fires: 'We Are All Safe'

"Trying to get my mind off of this fire and snuggling with my niece," she captioned the pic. "We are all safe and that’s all that matters."

Kim was one of the thousands Southern Californians who had to evacuate their homes due to the dangerous Woolsey fire.

Earlier on Friday, Kim shared on social media her concerns about possible flames engulfing her home. However, her house has remained safe - thanks to hard working firefighters.

"Fire Fighters, I love you and thank you for doing all that you can to keep us safe," she tweeted on Friday.

"I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment. It doesn’t seem like it is getting worse right now, I just pray the winds are in our favor. God is good. I’m just praying everyone is safe," Kim added in another tweet.