Kim Kardashian Cuddles With Niece True Amid California Fires: 'We Are All Safe'

Kim Kardashian was forced to grab her treasured items and leave her Hidden Hills home on Thursday. But, thanks to her niece True - she has remained positive.
The reality star took to Instagram to share a sweet black and white pic of herself cuddling Khloe Kardashian's little one on Friday.
"Trying to get my mind off of this fire and snuggling with my niece," she captioned the pic. "We are all safe and that’s all that matters."
Kim was one of the thousands Southern Californians who had to evacuate their homes due to the dangerous Woolsey fire.
Earlier on Friday, Kim shared on social media her concerns about possible flames engulfing her home. However, her house has remained safe - thanks to hard working firefighters.
"Fire Fighters, I love you and thank you for doing all that you can to keep us safe," she tweeted on Friday.
"I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment. It doesn’t seem like it is getting worse right now, I just pray the winds are in our favor. God is good. I’m just praying everyone is safe," Kim added in another tweet.
Even though Kim and Kanye West's house has not been damaged by the fire so far, Kim's former stepdad Caitlyn Jenner wasn't so lucky. The former Olympian's mansion in Malibu was destroyed by the Woolsey Fire. Thankfully, she was able to escape before the blaze destroyed her home.
Caitlyn's pal, Sophia Hutchins, took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that the pair is still unsure about the hilltop mansion's damage.