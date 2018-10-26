Kim Kardashian's Daughter Chicago West Makes Modeling Debut In Dreamy New Photo

Baby's first modeling gig! Kim Kardashian's youngest child is ready for her close-up.
Little Chicago West joined her famous mom in a glam photo shoot for Kim's new eyeshadow collection, which the reality star previewed for her 119 million Instagram followers on Friday.
In the adorable mother-daughter shot, Kim closed her eyes to show off a vivid fuchsia shimmer on her lids as she cradled her 9-month-old in her lap. A barefaced Chicago looked peaceful while keeping her own peepers shut, too.
"My heavenly baby," Kim captioned her post, tagging photographer David LaChapelle, makeup artist Sam Visser and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton. "Showing off the new pink shadows in the Flashing Lights Collection wearing Flashy and High Key available at KKWbeauty.com."
The pic marks Chicago's professional debut in front of the camera, but considering the family business it likely won't be her only time on set.
Kim's oldest child, North, has participated in multiple ad campaigns and magazine covers alongside her famous family, including the September issue of Harper's Bazaar with dad Kanye West and little brother Saint.
While her two younger siblings are just getting started, the 5-year-old appears to have fully embraced the spotlight. In addition to strutting down her first catwalk at the LOL Surprise! fashion show last month, Kim shared a peek at North getting glam backstage at "Saturday Night Live" in September.
"She's coming for me and stealing my glam squad," Kim joked at the time.
With Chicago now in on the action, it looks like the mom of three officially has a team of budding fashionistas on her hands!
-- Erin Biglow