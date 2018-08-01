Kim Kardashian Goes Off On Sister Kourtney In Explosive 'KUWTK' Clip: 'You're The Least Interesting'

(E!)
The "klaws" are coming out in the newest season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."
In an explosive new clip from the upcoming season of the hit E! reality show, cameras catch Kim Kardashian going off on her sister Kourtney. In the video, the 37-year-old gets triggered when Kourt tries to adjust the timing of a planned family photoshoot because of her own busy schedule. This move doesn't fly with Kim, who tears into her "annoying" sister.
"No one wants you in the f**king shoot. So get the f**k up and go!" she yells at Kourtney. "Maybe if you had a f**king business that you were passionate about, then you would know what it takes to run a business, but you don't. So don't even act like you know what I'm talking about!"
Even momager Kris Jenner takes Kim's side—agreeing that Kourt is being unnecessarily extra about the scheduling. "Kourtney, you just have a way of rubbing people the wrong way," she says.
The fight is an epic reminder that Kim is the reigning queen of clapbacks, as she continues her tirade while her sister storms out of the room.
"She's the least exciting to look at. So, she can be out," Kim says. "She doesn't do s**t—she doesn't know what it's like to actually have work to do."
Savage!