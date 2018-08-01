Kim Kardashian Goes Off On Sister Kourtney In Explosive 'KUWTK' Clip: 'You're The Least Interesting'

The "klaws" are coming out in the newest season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

In an explosive new clip from the upcoming season of the hit E! reality show, cameras catch Kim Kardashian going off on her sister Kourtney. In the video, the 37-year-old gets triggered when Kourt tries to adjust the timing of a planned family photoshoot because of her own busy schedule. This move doesn't fly with Kim, who tears into her "annoying" sister.