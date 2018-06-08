Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Hubby Kanye West In Birthday Message: 'You Inspire Me'

Kim Kardashian couldn't hold back the emotion as she wished her husband, Kanye West, a happy birthday on Friday!
Kanye is celebrating his 41st birthday and Kim made sure to give a shout out to her man on Twitter. She shared a sweet black and white photo where Kanye is looking out the window of an airplane. She captioned the picture, "Happy Birthday babe @kanyewest !!!!! It’s been a wild year but we’re here & life is good! So proud of you dropping back to back albums & fulfilling your dreams. You inspire me to make the impossible always become a reality. Love you ."
Kanye released his eighth studio album 'Ye' on June 1 and it has skyrocketed up the charts. The new album came after a two-year hiatus since his last album, "The Life of Pablo." Kim and Kanye have definitely had some trying moments this year after Kanye landed in hot water for calling slavery a choice in a heated TMZ interview. Kim stood by her husband throughout the media backlash and continues to be his biggest supporter. The pair have been spending loads of time in Wyoming recently, which is where Kanye dropped his album during an album release party last week.
The two have been married since 2014 and recently celebrated their 4-year anniversary. They share kiddos, Saint West and North West.