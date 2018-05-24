Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Kanye West In 4-Year Anniversary Post

Kim Kardashian loves being married to Kanye West!

The reality star shared a photo on Instagram on Thursday from their wedding day in honor of their fourth wedding anniversary. She light-filled snap shows Kim with her eyes closed looking into the sun whole Kanye looks right at the camera.

She captioned the photo, "4 years down and forever to go....Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky. I can’t wait for forever... Happy Anniversary."

Since tying the knot in a lavish ceremony in France in 2014, Kim and Kanye have welcomed three children: North, Saint and Chicago West.