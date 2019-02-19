Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Anna Wintour And More Stars Pay Tribute To Karl Lagerfeld Following His Death

Famed fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld passed away on Tuesday after being rushed to the hospital following complications from pancreatic cancer, according to multiple reports.

The German designer was the creative director of French fashion house Chanel and the Italian luxury brand Fendi. He was also the director of his own brand. His death was announced on Tuesday in a statement from Bernard Arnault, the chairman and CEO of LVMH which owns Fendi. Arnault described Lagerfeld as a “creative genius” to whom “we owe a lot.”

Multiple stars paid tribute to the iconic fashion designer, who was the artistic director of Chanel, for the majority of his career.

See all their touching tributes below:

The goat sleeps

🖤

