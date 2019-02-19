Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Anna Wintour And More Stars Pay Tribute To Karl Lagerfeld Following His Death

Famed fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld passed away on Tuesday after being rushed to the hospital following complications from pancreatic cancer, according to multiple reports.
The German designer was the creative director of French fashion house Chanel and the Italian luxury brand Fendi. He was also the director of his own brand. His death was announced on Tuesday in a statement from Bernard Arnault, the chairman and CEO of LVMH which owns Fendi. Arnault described Lagerfeld as a “creative genius” to whom “we owe a lot.”
Multiple stars paid tribute to the iconic fashion designer, who was the artistic director of Chanel, for the majority of his career.
See all their touching tributes below:
Oh Mr. Lagerfeld, In your company- Watching you work- Sitting beside you- Sharing a meal- Being shot by you- Being fitted- Watching a show- Often in awe. Constantly dazzled Frequently shy Always a privilege. There is no replacement. Just countless memories of your extraordinary and tireless work. They broke the mold. Aren't we all lucky to have known and admired you so. RIP X, SJ
At 13 I was invited to my very first fashion show, Chanel Haute Couture. The clothes, the spectacle, the theater changed the way I saw fashion. Emotion poured through each garment. Thank you for always being so kind to me. Absolutely no one like you and there will be no one like you. Rest In Peace 🖤
We lost a true legend!!!! You were such an inspiration to the world! You shot my first fashion shoot and I was so nervous to work with such an icon! The world is so much chicer because you existed! I am beyond honored to have met you and had the opportunity to work with you. You are so loved and will be so missed 💔
