Kim Kardashian Hits High School Reunion In Las Vegas Dressed Like Cher, Leaves Kanye West In Wyoming

Kim Kardashian jetted off from her vacation with Kanye West Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to hit her high school reunion in Las Vegas with a couple of her besties. Kim kicked off the weekend by posting throwback pics from her time at Marymount High School and a picture of a bunch of balloons, which read, "MHS Class of 98."
The 37-year-old reality star then grabbed her gaggle of girlfriends and headed out to a Cher show on the strip. Naturally, Kim dressed the part and rocked her best Cher look, including sleek straight locks, bright bold blue eyemakep, and tons of chains.
Kim shared all the fun she was having on her Instagram Story, writing "Queen" next to a pic of Cher and singing along with her pals to hits like "I Got You Babe" and "Shoop Shoop" (It's In His Kiss).
Kim has been a longtime fan of the superstar singer. Last year the mother-of-three paid tribute to Cher by replicating her long, locks and her glam lashes in a cover shoot for Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. During Halloween last year, Kim dressed as Cher alongside longtime pal Jonathan Cheban, who dressed as the late Sonny Bono. Cher and Bono were married from 1964 to 1975.
Kim's getaway comes after a tumultuous week for her family. Her husband Kanye went on a rant during an interview with TMZ this week about how black people made a decision to be slaves for 400 years, which didn't sit well with many fans. Many fans and critics believe Kanye may be suffering from health issues, and Charlamagne tha God told Access in an interview that Kim will stop at nothing to protect her husband.
"When you have kids, you're not just thinking for yourself anymore. You're not just gung-ho with the opinions and the comments. But clearly that's not a problem," Charlamagne Tha God said of Kanye's recent behavior. "He said Kim is the one who is holding him down. Kim is in charge of this figure that we know as Kanye West."
"She is the person who is protecting Kanye at all costs," Charlamagne Tha God dished.
