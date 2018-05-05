Kim Kardashian Hits High School Reunion In Las Vegas Dressed Like Cher, Leaves Kanye West In Wyoming

Kim has been a longtime fan of the superstar singer. Last year the mother-of-three paid tribute to Cher by replicating her long, locks and her glam lashes in a cover shoot for Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. During Halloween last year, Kim dressed as Cher alongside longtime pal Jonathan Cheban, who dressed as the late Sonny Bono. Cher and Bono were married from 1964 to 1975.



Kim's getaway comes after a tumultuous week for her family. Her husband Kanye went on a rant during an interview with TMZ this week about how black people made a decision to be slaves for 400 years, which didn't sit well with many fans. Many fans and critics believe Kanye may be suffering from health issues, and Charlamagne tha God told Access in an interview that Kim will stop at nothing to protect her husband.

"When you have kids, you're not just thinking for yourself anymore. You're not just gung-ho with the opinions and the comments. But clearly that's not a problem," Charlamagne Tha God said of Kanye's recent behavior. "He said Kim is the one who is holding him down. Kim is in charge of this figure that we know as Kanye West."

"She is the person who is protecting Kanye at all costs," Charlamagne Tha God dished.

