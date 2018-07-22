Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Go Glam For Pusha T's Star-Studded Wedding

All that glitters! Kim Kardashian was a 24-karat vision for a famous pal's wedding this weekend.
The reality star and husband Kanye West attended Pusha T's nuptials in Virginia on Saturday, and Kim couldn't help but show off their formal attire for the event.
While Kanye opted for a classic suit that prompted his bombshell wife to call him "so handsome" on her Instagram story, Kim went next-level glam in a gold Balmain mini dress and strappy, sky-high stilettos
The exaggerated shoulders on her garment gave serious throwback vibes, but weren't the only vintage detail. Kim polished off her ensemble with a bedazzled clutch shaped like a giant, '90s-era cell phone.
The beauty mogul also gave her Insta followers a peek at the ceremony program, which listed Pharrell Williams as Pusha's best man.
(Instagram)
The hip-hop exec – who is president of Kanye's G.O.O.D. record label – tied the knot with longtime love Virginia Joy Williams at the Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach, according to Brides.
Pusha and his new wife welcomed other music industry stars on their special day, including Trey Songz, who shared celebratory reception videos on his Instagram story.
July 21 holds special meaning for the couple. Pusha told Brides that he sees "721" pop up "almost every day in crazy places," but it's also the same date on which he and Virginia became engaged in 2016.
-- Erin Biglow