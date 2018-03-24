Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Take North West To Washington D.C. March For Our Lives

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attended the March For Our Lives in Washington D.C. with their 4-year-old daughter, North.
The family landed in Washington D.C. early on Saturday morning to take to the hill with thousands of students and advocates protesting gun violence and advocating for better prevention of mass shootings. At the Washington D.C. march, the crowd heard from students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who survived the mass shooting that claimed the lives of 17 of their classmates and faculty.
"So ready to March today! Landed in DC w North & Kanye. We stand in solidarity with the survivors of gun violence & students who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at #MarchForOurLives around the country," Kim tweeted before hitting the Hill. "@AMarch4OurLives @Everytown."
She also shared several videos and photos as they listened to the speakers and singers, which included Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande.
"I’m so happy I got to share this moment with these two ❤️❤️ . I hope North remembers this forever," Kim wrote alongside a picture of North in the arms of Kanye.
While Kim and Kanye were in D.C., her sister Kendall Jenner was spotted at the march in Los Angeles. Kendall attended the march with her friend, Hailey Baldwin. They shared video of their time at the march on their Instagram Stories.
The Kardashian-Jenner crew were among the many celebrities who turned out to support March For Our Lives. Check them all out below.