Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Take North West To Washington D.C. March For Our Lives

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attended the March For Our Lives in Washington D.C. with their 4-year-old daughter, North.

The family landed in Washington D.C. early on Saturday morning to take to the hill with thousands of students and advocates protesting gun violence and advocating for better prevention of mass shootings. At the Washington D.C. march, the crowd heard from students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who survived the mass shooting that claimed the lives of 17 of their classmates and faculty.