Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Surrogate Has Gone Into Labor With Their Fourth Child

The Kardashian clan is about to get a little bigger!

In a teaser for Friday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” guest Kris Jenner found out mid-taping that her daughter Kim’s surrogate had gone into labor.

The matriarch learned the news from her eldest, Kourtney, who surprised her mom on set with six of her grandchildren: Kourt’s three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign; and Kim’s little ones, North, Saint and Chicago.

Kris was blown away when her daughter and grandkids walked out on stage – but it wasn’t the only shocker she was in for.

“Kim was supposed to be here,” Kourt explained, before spilling the major reason why.

“My mom doesn’t even know this,” she told the audience, “but Kim’s surrogate went into labor! So, she’s at the hospital.”

Kris’ grandmotherly instincts kicked in right away, and she made it clear that she wanted to leave – stat!

“No! No! What are we doing sitting here?” she said. “C’mon! Fire up the car!”

The momager also fished for a few more details on Kim’s rush to the hospital.

“So seriously, who’s with her?” she asked Kourtney.

The Poosh founder started to answer, but 4-year-old Reign – who clearly wasn’t as jazzed about getting a new cousin – playfully interrupted, shouting, “I’m done with this conversation!”

Before the segment wrapped, Kourtney told the lucky studio audience that “nobody” else knew about the big surprise and asked them to keep their lips sealed.

“No tweeting or posting yet!” Kris piped in.

Well, secret’s out! Ellen shared a teaser of the special moment on Twitter on Thursday night, also adding a sweet message for Kim and her husband, Kanye West.

“I surprised @KrisJenner with 6 of her grandchildren. Then I surprised her with one more,” she wrote. “Sending love to you, @KimKardashian and @KanyeWest!”

I surprised @KrisJenner with 6 of her grandchildren. Then I surprised her with one more. Sending love to you, @KimKardashian and @KanyeWest! @kourtneykardash pic.twitter.com/7SzHA2sahM — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 10, 2019