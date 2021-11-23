Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Spotted Giggling Together After Romantic Dinner Date

Things seem to be heating up between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

The new couple were spotted by paparazzi arriving for a date night at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Sunday night.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail the couple walked into the restaurant while holding hands. The 41-year-old reality star was wearing a sleek black outfit with a long skirt, pants and gloves paired with a turtleneck and matching baseball hat.

The “SNL” star went casual with jeans, sneakers, t-shirt and also wore a baseball cap.

After their dinner together the couple stepped out of the restaurant holding hands and couldn’t stop giggling after getting into their car before driving off.

Some photos snapped of Pete appear to show a hickey on his neck.

The two seemingly confirmed their romance when they were photographed in photos obtained by the Daily Mail, walking hand-in-hand in comfy-chic ensembles while in Palm Springs last week.

The duo were there to celebrate Pete’s birthday. Their celebration also included Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, and Flavor Flav. The rapper shared photos from their night on his Instagram on Wednesday.

“Celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,” the caption reads in part.

The updates come amid reports that Kim and Pete may be heating things up.

A source spoke out to People after their time celebrating the “Saturday Night Live” comedians big day, saying that the pair have a great time together.

“Pete is back in NYC now, but Kim had a great time with him in Palm Springs. They were very affectionate and seem more serious. He is very sweet to Kim. She is smitten,” the source said. “They have plans to see each other again soon.”

