Kim Kardashian Posts Behind-The-Scenes Pics From Wedding To Kanye West On 5th Anniversary

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's 5-Year Wedding Anniversary: A Timeline Of Their Love



Happy fifth anniversary, Kimye!

On this day five years ago, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West wed in a gorgeous ceremony in Italy – and Kim is sharing all the behind-the-scenes moments from the special day!

“This was my wedding day almost 5 years ago,” she said in an Instagram post on Thursday. “We flew in from Paris and our glam was rushed as we were trying to make it on time! We barely got my veil in as I was being pushed out the door so fast to walk down the aisle.”

Relatable, right brides?

On Friday, the KKW Beauty mogul shared more photos of Kanye’s “glam” process.

“A little behind-the-scenes from our wedding day 5 years ago,” she captioned the photos.

In another sweet post, the reality star shared more intimate moments with her hubby and shared a heartfelt message.

“5 years ago today I married my best friend,” she said.

Five years and four kids later (the most recent being Psalm in early May), these best friends are still going strong!

Cheers to five years!

