Kim Kardashian Posts Steamy Vacation Pics With Cryptic Messages Amid Khloe's Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian is weathering a serious cheating scandal in Cleveland this Wednesday, but her sisters have her back from afar. Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian posted tons of sizzling snaps from their vacation in Turks and Caicos amid the headlines circulating that Tristan Thompson has been cheating on their pregnant sister.
The sisters — perhaps as a very well-placed diversion — opted to show their support for Khloe by unleashing a storm of sexy pics.
In the first snap on Wednesday, Kourt and Kim posed on a golf cart with a pal. Kim captioned the snap, "Ride or die."
Next up, she posted a picture of her toes in the sand and captioned it, "Far Far Away."
And then captioned her final photo lounging on a poolside bed with Kourtney, "Okuuuuurrrr."
Fans listen up – if you put those three captions together you nearly have a support ode to poor Khloe. "Ride or die, Far Far Away, Okuuuuurrrr."
Perhaps the messages could be decoded to read something along the lines of Kim saying despite the distance, they are totally there for their sister.
These photos are the latest of some incredible pics from their vacation. Both Kourtney and Kim have been posting like crazy of their fun in the sun, including some sexy shots on a paddleboard and hanging by a rum bar.