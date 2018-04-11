Kim Kardashian Posts Steamy Vacation Pics With Cryptic Messages Amid Khloe's Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian is weathering a serious cheating scandal in Cleveland this Wednesday, but her sisters have her back from afar. Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian posted tons of sizzling snaps from their vacation in Turks and Caicos amid the headlines circulating that Tristan Thompson has been cheating on their pregnant sister.

The sisters — perhaps as a very well-placed diversion — opted to show their support for Khloe by unleashing a storm of sexy pics.

In the first snap on Wednesday, Kourt and Kim posed on a golf cart with a pal. Kim captioned the snap, "Ride or die."