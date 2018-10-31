Kim Kardashian Receives Honor For Her Help In Saving A Man's Life Short Title: Kim Kardashian Honored For Helping Save A Life

Kim Kardashian West has blossomed into quite the humanitarian! So much so that she was awarded the first Gift of Life Impact Award at the One Huge Night Gala in Beverly Hills on Tuesday Monday Oct. 29.

The reality star was recognized for her support along the "Hope4Adam" campaign, which was initiated back in 2016 when a young father named Adam Krief was diagnosed with an aggressive form of blood cancer that required a bone-marrow transplant.

Out of the 20 million people on the worldwide bone marrow registry, Adam could not find a match. Kim was incredibly moved and heartbroken over this story that she tweeted to her followers in an attempt to help Adam.

"It's an honor to be here to accept the first ever Gift of Life Impact Award," Kim said as she accepted her award. "I was first introduced to Adam's story by my best friend Allison, whose son was in the same class as their boy. And once I heard this story, I just knew that I wanted to do something.

Kim went on to discuss her efforts to spread the word about Adam on social media. After she made one tweet, over 10,000 people joined the registry including herself.

"So me and my family, we joined the registry. You never know when someone close to you can really need it, and you never know when you can just save someone's life," she said.

Adam's widow, Lia Mantel Krief, presented Kim with the award and offered up a funny story about the moment her husband realized Kim Kardashian West wanted to help him.

"I remember sitting in the City of Hope Hospital room, in that chair, Adam on the computer, me on my phone, and he looks up and says, 'you're not going to believe this.' And I said 'what?' And he says to me, 'I think Kim K is in love with me,'" she said.

Unfortunately, even with Kim's call to action, doctors couldn’t pull off Adam's transplant in time. However, 5 donor-recipient matches where found with one transplant ready.

Regardless of Adam's outcome, the Gift of Light Impact Award represents individuals like Kim Kardashian West that can leverage their power or popularity with one small act that could possibly save someone's life.



