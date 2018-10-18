Kim Kardashian Reveals The One Thing She Never Thought She'd Do, But Kanye Changed Her Mind About (EXCLUSIVE)

Kim Kardashian has always lived her life in the life spotlight. In fact she was totally obsessed with having her photo taken and going out when she first started working on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

"We would get our hair and makeup done after we filmed the show," Kim explained to Alec Baldwin on his "The Alec Baldwin Show." "Then it was like, 'I was like what is the hottest restaurant in Hollywood? Where can I go? Where can I be seen? Who is there? What are they doing? Who is there?'"

Kim said she was totally obsessed with staying ahead of the news cycle and making sure that she was photographed living her best life. In her early days, Kim was essentially the Hollywood "it girl" and was seen practically everywhere, and she told Alec she reveled in it!

But when she met her future husband Kanye West, he changed her mind about what it really meant to live her life under the bright lights of cameras all the time.

"It started with Kanye. His work life is very public, but then when he was off, he was very private. I was — everything had to be public for me back then," Kim said reflecting on her early career.

She continued that now, she can't get enough of finding locations, from restaurants to vacation destinations, that will give her and her family sometime out of the public eye.

"Now it's, where can I go on vacation where nobody will see us? All I want is privacy. I never thought that I would be at that point," she added.

