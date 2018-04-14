Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Deleted Those Vacation Photos: 'I Didn't Like The Vibe On My Page'

Kim Kardashian revealed why she deleted those vacation photos.

The reality star posted some photos on Wednesday from vacation in Turks and Caicos with sister Kourtney, and then deleted them.

Fans at the time were upset with Kim, because the news had broken on Wednesday that Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloe.

I deleted some vacation pics because I didn’t like the vibe on my page but I re-filtered them and reposting some! ???? I’m crazy about the vibe on my IG page. #PositiveVibesOnly

And now, Kim is setting the record straight with a new post on Instagram that shows her and Kourt walking on the beach.

"I deleted some vacation pics because I didn't like the vibe on my page but I re-filtered them and reposting some!," she wrote.

"I'm crazy about the vibe on my IG page. #PositiveVibesOnly," the caption concludes.

She followed up by sharing another sexy bikini photo of her on a paddleboard.

