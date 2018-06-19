Kim Kardashian Says It's 'Really Good To Have Khloe' Back At Home, Squashes Rumors That Kris Jenner Is A Pregnancy Mastermind

Kim Kardashian couldn't be happier to have her sister Khloe Kardashian back in Los Angeles!
After welcoming daughter True Thompson on April 12, Khloé remained in Cleveland, where she's been since last year with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson. But following the cheating scandal that rocked their relationship, Khloe and True have moved back to Calabasas, where her family and friends are located. Khloé announced that they were back in Los Angeles over the weekend with a slew of social media images.
At the launch of her KKW pop up shop in Los Angeles, Kim talked to Access about how happy she is to finally have her family back together again.
"It's very good to have Khloe back," she said. "I feel kind of bad. They came in town on Sunday, and the whole family – we spaced it out so she wouldn't be too overwhelmed. First it was Kourtney and all of her kids, then me and all of my kids, then my mom, Kylie. It was just like, everyone was just coming over to see the baby and wanting to introduce my kids to their new little cousin. So it was really good to see her and have her back."
Not only did the family schedule some much needed bonding time with baby True, but they also welcomed Khloe back with dozens of sweet gifts – including balloons from Kylie and Stormi and adorable cookies of the baby's face.
Khloé shared a peek of the treats in a video to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, "Oh my goodness. I can't handle it. Welcome home cookies," she gushed. "No words, I love you guys."
The addition of baby True marks the ninth grandchild for Kris Jenner. With True, Stormi (Kylie Jenner's daughter) and Kim's youngest daughter Chicago being just months apart with their birthdays, fans wondered if the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" matriarch pulled the ultimate momager move by plotting her daughters' pregnancies to create a new generation for their hit reality show.
When Access asked about the rumor, Kim couldn't help but laugh.
"Yeah, that's not true. I'm sure my mom would love credit for that. It was pretty crazy. When it was happening, we all were just like, 'S**t, like another one!' We can't believe it – really crazy."
At this rate, the world will never be able to "Keep Up with the Kardashians!"