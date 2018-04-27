Kim Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal Is 'So F—ed Up' And She Feels Bad For Khloe

Kim Kardashian is finally speaking out in support of her sister Khloé Kardashian after allegations that Khloe's baby daddy Tristan Thompson was cheating on her surfaced just days before Khloe gave birth to their first child, True Thompson.

In a sneak peek from her upcoming appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Kim addressed the scandal that rocked her sister's relationship.

"Poor Khloé," Kim says, barely keeping it together. "Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ed up."

Khloé, who had moved her life to Cleveland to be with her NBA boyfriend and the father of her child, was caught off guard when photos surfaced that seemed to show Tristan, 27, cheating on her with multiple women. The photos seemed to suggest that Tristan had been cheating throughout the time that Khloé, 33, was pregnant.

"We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are," Kim continued. "She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over."

WATCH: Khloé Kardashian Shares Message About 'Everlasting Happiness' Amid Tristan Thompson Scandal