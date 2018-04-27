Kim Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal Is 'So F—ed Up' And She Feels Bad For Khloe

Kim Kardashian is finally speaking out in support of her sister Khloé Kardashian after allegations that Khloe's baby daddy Tristan Thompson was cheating on her surfaced just days before Khloe gave birth to their first child, True Thompson.
In a sneak peek from her upcoming appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Kim addressed the scandal that rocked her sister's relationship.
"Poor Khloé," Kim says, barely keeping it together. "Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ed up."
Khloé, who had moved her life to Cleveland to be with her NBA boyfriend and the father of her child, was caught off guard when photos surfaced that seemed to show Tristan, 27, cheating on her with multiple women. The photos seemed to suggest that Tristan had been cheating throughout the time that Khloé, 33, was pregnant.
"We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are," Kim continued. "She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over."
Kim said she's made a point to not talk badly about Tristan despite the difficult circumstance, especially because she wants to protect her 15-day-old niece.
"I kind of made this rule with my brother [Rob Kardashian] — if there’s a baby involved, I’m going to keep it cute and keep it classy and not talk too bad," Kim added. "Well, I’m going to try not to say anything so negative because one day, True is going to see this and you know, it’s so messed up."
Khloé and Tristan have not publicly made a statement about the cheating scandal, but Khloe has found subtle ways to reference the difficult time she's going through.
The new mom has shared multiple posts on her blog about staying close to family and how you have to learn to love unconditionally.
Hang in there, Khloe!