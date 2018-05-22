Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Saint & Chicago

Kim Kardashian's kids are hugging out!
The 37-year-old momma shared an adorable photo of her son Saint, 2, hugging his little sister Chicago, 4 months. Kim posted the sweet snap to her Instagram on Tuesday, captioned "Sometimes we all need hugs."
Coincidentally (or not), dad Kanye West shared the exact same sentiment on Twitter the day before. Sounds like the Kardashian-West household is full of love!
Kim recently opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about the decision to name her little girl Chicago. While the couple was set on a one-syllable name – considering Jo and Grace as options – they chose to honor Kanye's hometown as the city continues to be a huge influence in his life.
While Saint appears to be a loving big brother to baby Chi, North remains a sassy big sister. Ellen asked about the hilarious dynamic between the three siblings.
"She's better than she was with Saint," Kim said. "She does not share with Saint…she barely talks to Saint!"