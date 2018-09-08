Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Pic Of Chi & True!

Cute Kardashians alert!
On Friday, Kim Kardashian shared a precious pic on Twitter of her daughter, Chi West, with Khloé Kardashian's little tot, True Thompson.
The baby cousins are side-by-side in the snap and sitting on a fluffy white rug. True is wearing a white dress with stars on it and itty bitty white socks. Chi opted for a little gray sleeveless baby tee.
"I got this True," Kim captioned the photo, which show's Chi with her arm on her teenier cousin.
Kim and husband Kanye West welcomed Chicago via surrogate back in January.
Khloé and basketball star Tristan Thompson welcomed their tiny tot – True – in April.
Of course, there's another little baby in the family. Stormi Scott, daughter of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner, made her debut in February.
-- Access Staff