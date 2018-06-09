Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Snap With North, Saint & Chicago West

Kim Kardashian is one loving mom.

The reality star took to Instagram on Saturday to show off an adorable photo of her and her three kids, North, Saint and Chicago West.

"Welcome to the good life…" the caption reads.

Welcome to the good life...

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kim also shared a sweet snap of her hubby Kanye holding Chicago on his birthday on Friday.

"Happy Birthday babe!!!!!," she wrote.

"It's been a wild year but we're here & life is good!," she continued.

"So proud of you dropping back to back albums & fulfilling your dreams. You inspire me to make the impossible always become a reality. Love you," she added.

Happy Birthday babe!!!!! It’s been a wild year but we’re here & life is good! So proud of you dropping back to back albums & fulfilling your dreams. You inspire me to make the impossible always become a reality. Love you ????

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kim isn't the only Kardashian sharing cute snaps of their little ones.

Khloe also shared an adorable video of her and her baby girl True Thompson on Instagram.

Mommy’s Little Love

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

"Mommy's Little Love," the caption reads.

The Kardashian kids are too cute!

-- Stephanie Swaim

