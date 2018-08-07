Kim Kardashian Shares Heartwarming Photo Of 'Inseparable' Siblings Chicago & Saint West

Kim Kardashian's babies are too cute for words!

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a heartwarming photo of her two youngest children, 7-month-old Chicago West and 2-year-old Saint West, on Instagram.

"These two are inseparable #Chi #Saint," Kim captioned the precious pic.

Kim and Kanye West's baby girl looks adorable in a peach outfit with fuzzy socks, while Saint strikes a pose in camo. Little Chi and her older brother are practically twins in the sweet snap with their big, brown eyes and curly hair.