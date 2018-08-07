Kim Kardashian Shares Heartwarming Photo Of 'Inseparable' Siblings Chicago & Saint West

Kim Kardashian's babies are too cute for words!
The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a heartwarming photo of her two youngest children, 7-month-old Chicago West and 2-year-old Saint West, on Instagram.
"These two are inseparable #Chi #Saint," Kim captioned the precious pic.
Kim and Kanye West's baby girl looks adorable in a peach outfit with fuzzy socks, while Saint strikes a pose in camo. Little Chi and her older brother are practically twins in the sweet snap with their big, brown eyes and curly hair.
The KKW Beauty mogul gushed about Saint and Chicago's special bond during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in April.
"He loves his little sister," Kim said. "He's so sweet with her. I always have to watch out for him. He smothers her and he has this really big hair, so he just jumps in her crib…but it's really sweet."
-- Gabi Duncan