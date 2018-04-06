Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo With Baby Chicago

Kim revealed the photo was taken during the family's Easter celebration last Sunday.

"This year, we had Easter at Kylie's house. We had an Easter egg hunt, petting zoo and slide. The whole family went to church before and then had the best time celebrating with all of the kids!" Kim wrote in a post on her official app.

The mogul previously teased her Easter photos on Thursday, sharing this adorable pic of her littlest family members playing tug-o-war on the grass.