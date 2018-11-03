Kim Kardashian Shares Touching Family Throwback Pic For Kendall Jenner's Birthday

Kim Kardashian shared a touching throwback family pic for Kendall Jenner's 23rd birthday.
In the flashback snap, posted on Twitter, a young Kim plays with her baby sister, Kendall.
"Happy Birthday @kendalljenner I've never met a sweeter or prettier human being and someone who has so much fun in life!" Kim wrote to accompany their sisters shot. "I hope you get everything you've ever dreamed of for your birthday because you deserve it! I'm so happy you are my sister. I love you."
Mama Kris Jenner also shared some older family photo gems in honor of her daughter turning 23.
She shared this sweet montage of Kendall snaps on Instagram.
"Happy Birthday to my beautiful Angel girl @kendalljenner!!!!" Kris wrote. "You are the kindest, sweetest, most loving, giving, special girl in the world and you have the biggest heart. I am beyond blessed to be your mommy and I thank God every day for the privilege of spending my life with you. I am so proud of you and I cherish every single moment and memory we share and I love you more than you will ever know. ❤️🙏 mommy xo"
Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian also shared a host of Kendall pics -- and videos of the model dancing around -- on their Insta-stories in honor of their little sis.
Happy birthday, Kendall!