Kim Kardashian Shares Touching Family Throwback Pic For Kendall Jenner's Birthday

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful Angel girl @kendalljenner!!!!" Kris wrote. "You are the kindest, sweetest, most loving, giving, special girl in the world and you have the biggest heart. I am beyond blessed to be your mommy and I thank God every day for the privilege of spending my life with you. I am so proud of you and I cherish every single moment and memory we share and I love you more than you will ever know. ❤️🙏 mommy xo"



Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian also shared a host of Kendall pics -- and videos of the model dancing around -- on their Insta-stories in honor of their little sis.



Happy birthday, Kendall!