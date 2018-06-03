Kim Kardashian Shares Touching Photo Of Her & Khloé Kardashian With Their Late Father

Gone, but far from forgotten. Kim Kardashian spent part of her weekend on a trip down memory lane with her beloved late father.



The mom of three shared a touching throwback photo of her dad on Sunday to honor the special memories she has of him from her childhood.

"Sunday chill with my dad and @khloekardashian," Kim captioned the snap, which shows Robert Sr. holding a young Kim and baby Khloé in his arms.