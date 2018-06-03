Kim Kardashian Shares Touching Photo Of Her & Khloé Kardashian With Their Late Father

Gone, but far from forgotten. Kim Kardashian spent part of
her weekend on a trip down memory lane with her beloved late father.
The mom of three shared a touching throwback photo of her dad on Sunday to honor the special memories she has of him from her childhood.
"Sunday chill with my dad and @khloekardashian," Kim captioned the snap, which shows Robert Sr. holding a young Kim and baby Khloé in his arms.
Kim and Khloé's older sister Kourtney approved of the heartfelt shout-out, commenting "Good one" on Kim's post. Family friend and hairstylist Jen Atkin also chimed in, writing "cuties."
Many fans responded with supportive messages as well, but a few couldn't help but notice the unmistakably '80s décor on display too – including the headboard and wallpaper's matching patterns.
Others, meanwhile, also noted Kim's uncanny resemblance to her nearly 5-year-old daughter, North.
The reality star and her famous siblings have often shared fond remembrances of Robert over the years, especially on his birthday and the anniversary of his death.
WATCH: Kim Kardashian & Her Siblings Remember Their Late Father On His Birthday
The lawyer passed away in September 2003 from esophageal cancer. This past February, Kim, Kourtney and their brother Rob celebrated what would have been their dad's 74th birthday with a series of sweet social media tributes.
-- Erin Biglow