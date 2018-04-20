Kim Kardashian Shares A Video Packing On The PDA With Hubby Kanye West

(Instagram)
KimYe is packing on the PDA!
On Thursday, Kim Kardashian showed her love for hubby Kanye West by sharing an intimate Snapchat video.
In the vid, Kim sits on her man's lap for a quick smooch that instantly turns into a steamy makeout session.
"Babe, do you want to go to Dave Chapelle, or do you want to go to the studio?" she asks. Instead of answering, Kanye begins to plant loving smooches on Kim.
A family friend pops in to quip, "You two are the best married couple I know!"
Pucker up, Kim!