Kim Kardashian Shows Off Kourtney Kardashian’s Engagement Ring From Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are feeling lots of love from their family and friends after getting engaged.

On Sunday, Travis proposed on the beach in Montecito, California to his love. Kourtney confirmed the news on her Instagram page, writing simply “Forever” in her caption alongside two romantic snaps of her and her new fiancé embracing amid a massive display of red roses.

Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian shared a video on Twitter showing off the Poosh founder’s sparkly engagement ring, writing, “KRAVIS FOREVER” along with an engagement ring emoji.



Travis’ two children Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15 were also excited for the lovebirds and shared their excitement on Instagram.

Alabama posted a Instagram Stories photo of Kourtney showing off her ring and a wide grin while getting a kiss on the cheek from Travis.

“So happy for you guys I love u both!” the teen wrote.



Landon also shared a photo of the happy couple on hisInstagram Story, writing, “Congratulations Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. I’m so happy for you guys. love you guys so much!”

The news follows an active weekend for the couple. On Saturday night, Kourtney supported her rocker beau’s “Saturday Night Live” performance with Young Thug in New York City, where they snapped a slew of playful photos in Travis’ dressing room backstage.

This will be Kourtney’s first marriage. She and ex Scott Disick were together on and off for nearly a decade and have three children – sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9. Travis was previously wed to Melissa Kennedy and Shanna Moakler. He and Shanna share son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15.

The Poosh founder, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, were friends for years before confirming their romance on Valentine’s Day earlier this year and have been inseparable ever since.

Congrats to the soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs.!

