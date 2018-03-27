Kim Kardashian Shuts Down 'Photoshop Fail' Backlash: 'So Ridiculous!'

Not so fast! Kim Kardashian is setting the record straight on that viral "Photoshop fail."
The reality star came under fire this week for posting what looked like an altered paparazzi photo to her Instagram page. Followers noticed a clearly misshapen car in the background and assumed Kim had edited the snap herself, with many calling her out.
Following the backlash, Kim disabled the comment section on her post and took to her website on Monday to address the "ridiculous" speculation and shut down any gossip that she was trying to pass off a distorted image as reality.
"I reposted a picture on Instagram that a fan had already posted – I only added a filter to it. It looks like the fan mirrored the photo, which is the reason the car looks like that," she wrote.
According to the mom of three, the picture she shared was only telling half the story. In her blog post, Kim included the full photo with both mirrored images, which explains why the car looked so askew.
Despite her clarification, don't think Kim's losing any sleep over the controversy. In fact, the 37-year-old mogul shared that she's laughing the whole thing off.
"So, this is actually really funny to me! Who would even Photoshop a car to look like that?! LOL," she added.
