Kim Kardashian Shuts Down 'Photoshop Fail' Backlash: 'So Ridiculous!'

Not so fast! Kim Kardashian is setting the record straight on that viral "Photoshop fail."

The reality star came under fire this week for posting what looked like an altered paparazzi photo to her Instagram page. Followers noticed a clearly misshapen car in the background and assumed Kim had edited the snap herself, with many calling her out.

Following the backlash, Kim disabled the comment section on her post and took to her website on Monday to address the "ridiculous" speculation and shut down any gossip that she was trying to pass off a distorted image as reality.