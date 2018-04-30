Kim Kardashian Unfollows Tristan Thompson On Instagram

"Like, I don’t even know how to describe it other than it’s just so f—ed up. We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are. She’s so strong and she’s doing the best she can. It’s a really sad situation all over," Kim explained on Monday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres" show.



Kim said despite the difficult predicament that Khloe is in and how upset she is with Tristan, she's not going to be bashing him in the press.

"I kind of made this rule with my brother: if there’s a baby involved, I’m not going talk—I’m going to keep it cute and keep it classy and not talk too bad on [the parent]—I’m going to try not to say anything too negative because one day, True is going to see this, and it’s just, you know, so messed up," Kim continued.

