Kim Kardashian West Announces DASH Stores Are Closing After 12 Years

It's the end of a Kardashian era — the DASH stores are closing!

Kim Kardashian West shared a statement on Thursday announcing that the DASH stores she started with her sisters would be closing after 12 years. The Kardashians opened their first DASH store in 2006 and Kim thanked her "DASH dolls" for their love and support through the years.

"After nearly 12 years, my sisters and I have decided to close the doors of our DASH stores," Kim said in her statement. "We opened our first store as a family in 2006 and, since then, we have made so many lifelong memories. From opening locations in Los Angeles, Miami and New York, to having our Dash Dolls spin-off show, it's been such a huge part of our lives."

"We've loved running DASH, but in the last few years, we've all grown so much individually. We've been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families," she added. "We know in our hearts that it's time to move on. We love our DASH Dolls and are so grateful for the amazing memories. And we have to give a special thanks to the DASH employees and all of the incredible fans and customers who have supported us throughout the years! We couldn't have done it without you. Thank you to everyone!"

The Kardashian-Jenner crew may have begun their beauty and fashion brand with DASH, but the empire has certainly grown since then. Kim is working on her recent KKW Beauty collaboration with makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. Kourtney and Kylie have their own beauty lines and Khloe just welcomed a baby.

It sounds like all good things have to come to and end — even in Kardashian land.

