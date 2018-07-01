Kim Kardashian West & Kris Jenner Look Stunning At The KKW Beauty Pop-Up Shop Event

Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner make one stunning team!
The mother-daughter duo coordinated in black-and-white ensembles on Saturday during an appearance at the KKW Beauty pop-up shop in Century City, Calif. Kim's makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and hairstylist Chris Appleton were also in attendance at the event.
Kim flaunted her curvaceous figure in a plunging top with a form-fitting skirt, while her momager looked chic and classy in a black pantsuit.
WATCH: Kim Kardashian Dishes On KKW Beauty Empire
Kris later shared more pics with Kim from the "amazing night" with the fans.
-- Gabi Duncan