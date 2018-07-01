Kim Kardashian West & Kris Jenner Look Stunning At The KKW Beauty Pop-Up Shop Event


Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner make one stunning team!

The mother-daughter duo coordinated in black-and-white ensembles on Saturday during an appearance at the KKW Beauty pop-up shop in Century City, Calif. Kim's makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and hairstylist Chris Appleton were also in attendance at the event. 

Kim flaunted her curvaceous figure in a plunging top with a form-fitting skirt, while her momager looked chic and classy in a black pantsuit.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Dishes On KKW Beauty Empire

Kris later shared more pics with Kim from the "amazing night" with the fans.

Amazing night at Kim’s PopUp shop at Westfield, Century City!! Thank you to everyone who came out!! Kim’s store is open until July 27, so be sure to visit! #proudmama @kimkardashian @kkwbeauty @kkwfragrance

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

-- Gabi Duncan

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rue La LA

Related news

Latest News