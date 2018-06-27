Kim Kardashian Wishes Khloe Kardashian A Happy Birthday With A New Pic of Chicago & True

The Kardashians have a big reason to celebrate!

Not only has Khloe Kardashian recently moved back home to Calabasas after living in Ohio, the "Revenge Body" host also turns 34 years old today! With the "Keeping Up" squad finally reunited, Koko's sisters flooded social media with sweet birthday messages and new pics of the family.

Kim Kardashian shared a cute new photo of Khloe holding their gorgeous baby girls, Chicago and True! In the snap, the Good American designer is seen cradling both baby girls – and it looks like the little cousins are already getting along great.