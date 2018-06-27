Kim Kardashian Wishes Khloe Kardashian A Happy Birthday With A New Pic of Chicago & True

The Kardashians have a big reason to celebrate!
Not only has Khloe Kardashian recently moved back home to Calabasas after living in Ohio, the "Revenge Body" host also turns 34 years old today! With the "Keeping Up" squad finally reunited, Koko's sisters flooded social media with sweet birthday messages and new pics of the family.
Kim Kardashian shared a cute new photo of Khloe holding their gorgeous baby girls, Chicago and True! In the snap, the Good American designer is seen cradling both baby girls – and it looks like the little cousins are already getting along great.
"Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet," Kim captioned the pic. "This year you have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart. I love seeing you as a mom and can’t wait for the years ahead. Let's celebrate you today! I love you to infinity!"
Little sis Kendall Jenner also got in on the birthday fun, sharing the a sweet tribute to Khloe on her Instagram Stories.
"Happy birthday to my best friend by choice! Sister, I love you," Kendall wrote in one pic. She continued to share more throwback photos and opened up about what it was like growing up with Khloe.
"You're so special. You helped raise Ky and I. You were always so gentle," she wrote. The model also shared an embarrassing snap of Khloe in braces wearing a cheetah-print jumpsuit. "This is wild," Kendall wrote. "But look at us now!"
Momager Kris Jenner also joined in on the throwbacks, sharing a precious photo of Khloe in elementary school.
"Beautiful, smart, kind and the strongest person I know, you amaze me every single day. You are truly an angel on earth, my beauty, and I am so proud of you," she wrote. "You bring laughter and love to everyone around you. You lift people up with your positivity and your passion. This year we celebrate you being a new mommy, and all the amazing blessings that brings. To watch you with baby True brings me the greatest joy. I love you to the moon and back!! You deserve the world."
Happy birthday, Khloe!