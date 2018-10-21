Kim Kardashian's Family Celebrates Her 38th Birthday With Sweet & Heartfelt Tributes

Happy Birthday, Kim Kardashian!

The reality star's famous family showered her with heartfelt tributes on social media as she rang in her 38th birthday on Sunday, Oct. 21.

Of course, her husband Kanye West was the first to get the celebrations started a day early on Saturday. The rapper had their home decorated with floating flower arrangements and also brought in a pianist to play for his wife as she woke up!

"@KimKardashian You're stunning," Kanye captioned a video of the performance. "I will keep trying to make things that can express how beautiful you are inside and out and how much I love you and our family."

