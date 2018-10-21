Kim Kardashian's Family Celebrates Her 38th Birthday With Sweet & Heartfelt Tributes

Happy Birthday, Kim Kardashian!

The reality star's famous family showered her with heartfelt tributes on social media as she rang in her 38th birthday on Sunday, Oct. 21.

Of course, her husband Kanye West was the first to get the celebrations started a day early on Saturday. The rapper had their home decorated with floating flower arrangements and also brought in a pianist to play for his wife as she woke up!

"@KimKardashian You're stunning," Kanye captioned a video of the performance. "I will keep trying to make things that can express how beautiful you are inside and out and how much I love you and our family."

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner shared a sweet collage on Instagram for the birthday girl. 

"Happy birthday @kimkardashian!!!" she wrote. "My beautiful girl, I love and adore you and wish for you the most amazing day and year...you have brought all of us such love, joy, and happiness. You are the best mom, wife, sister, daughter and friend and i am beyond blessed to be your Mom. I cherish every single memory we share and wish for you all the love you give us every single day...i love you. Mommy."

Khloé Kardashian also took to Instagram to share her love and appreciation for her older sister in a lengthy post.

"Happy birthday sweet Kimberly!!!" she wrote in part. "My entire life, you’ve always been someone that I look up to. To me, You are super woman!! I’m not sure how you do it all and make everything look so easy. People have no idea how selfless of a human being you are. With no credit wanted either."

Kendall Jenner also got sentimental, sharing a couple throwback clips featuring footage from Kim's past birthdays.

-- Gabi Duncan

