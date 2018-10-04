Kim Kardashian's Insurance Company Sues Security Company Two Years After Terrifying Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian's woes in Paris aren't over yet.



Two years after she was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room on October 3, 2016, Kim's insurance company has sued a German-based security company in connection with the $6.1 jewelry heist targeting her.

The 13-page complaint also names Kim's bodyguard Pascal Duvier and alleges that he failed to "address and or correct various security breaches and leaving the insured (Kardashian-West) in her hotel room alone." The complaint was filed by AIG in an effort to recover the value of the jewelry which the suit states $6,116,067.00. The jewels have not been recovered following the robbery. Kim's diamond engagement ring from Kanye West, two diamond Cartier bracelets, a gold and diamond Jacob necklace, Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, a gold Rolex and other items were all stolen.

The robbery occurred during Paris Fashion Week. Kim's sisters, Kourtney and Kendall, were not in the hotel room at the time. They were out for a night in Paris and were being guarded by Duvier, which is why he wasn't guarding Kim back at the hotel room.

"Defendants negligently careless, and or recklessly performed their protection, security, monitoring, inspection and or surveying of the Insured and Hotel," the suit states.

An authoritative source with knowledge of the hotel's security told NBC News that an overnight watchman was on duty when he was overcome by armed men. They took the key to where Kim was staying and ran around the building trying to find the correct apartment.

Once inside, the source said to NBC News, the men tied her up and put her in the bathroom. The source added that the robbers seemed to have known that security was light on Sunday night, triggering speculation it may have been an inside job.

Kardashian West's spokeswoman told NBC News that she was left "badly shaken but physically unharmed" after being held at gunpoint by two armed, masked men.

Kim later detailed the experience on an episode with "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" and cried as she talked to her sisters about fearing that she'd never see her children again. Kim revealed she also worried should be sexually assaulted or killed.