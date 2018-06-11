Kim Zolciak Biermann Debuts Epic New Clapback Track 'Wig'

Kim Zolciak Biermann has only one thing to say to the haters – get off her wig!

The "Don't Be Tardy" star, along with her entire family, surprised fans at the Stoli Key West Cocktail Contest on Saturday by debuting her new track, "Wig."

"Wig" is an upbeat dance track that has Kim clapping back to unnamed shady ladies – likely her former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" co-stars who threw some serious shade and accused her of being racist during last season's explosive reunion.

"I don't care, I don't care," the 40-year-old sings. "Get off my wig, my wig my wig / My wig, my wig / Yeah."

Kim's controversial new song may bring out even more haters, but her family can't stop dancing to the catchy track. She shared a hilarious video of her sons KJ and Kash head-banging along to "Wig" in the car.

My kids hearing my NEW single “Wig” for the second time! ???? (Available Soon) on Itunes #RoadTrip @felippebiatti @halfstyle

Could "Wig" be in the running for song of the summer? Listen to the track below!

