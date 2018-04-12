Kirstin Cavallari Is Back In Action In New Trailer For 'Very Cavallari'

Kirstin Cavallari is promising drama, hookups and a whole lot of fun in her new trailer for her show "Very Cavallari," which is coming to E! this summer.

In the new trailer, Kristin reveals she and her husband Jay Cutler have moved their family of five to Nashville after spending most of their early marriage in Chicago while Jay played for the Chicago Bears. Now that they're down south, Kristin is drinking glasses of red wine the size of her head and exploring her new home while she builds her lifestyle brand.

Kristin calls her staff "crazy" and promised there will be lots of moments where they have to ask themselves, "What would Kristin do?"

Check it all out in the trailer below.