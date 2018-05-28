'The Kissing Booth's' Joey King & Jacob Elordi Are Dating IRL & Fans Are Obsessed

This is one #ship fans stan beyond belief!
Joey King and Jacob Elordi play onscreen loves in Netflix's "The Kissing Booth," but are they in love in real life?
The couple was spotted out and about together on Sunday, looking happy as they strolled through the streets of Los Angeles.
Joey King and Jacob Elordi are seen on May 27, 2018 in Los Angeles (Getty Images)
They also aren't shy about posting flirty and adorable snaps together on social media.
In May of 2017, Jacob share a super sweet photo on Instagram where he's seen kissing Joey on the head.
Joey shared a snap from May of 2018 where the duo is seen sharing an ice cream cone together.
And she shared some adorable Valentine's day snaps.
"Happy love day from 2 idiots who forgot forks on their picnic, to you," she wrote.
Stans of the Netflix film want nothing but the best for the two IRL, and have flooded social media with well wishes for the couple.
"The Kissing Booth" is currently available on Netflix.
-- Stephanie Swaim