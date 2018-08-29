'The Kissing Booth's' Joey King & Jacob Elordi Get Silly Together On The Red Carpet

How cute are Joey King and Jacob Elordi?!
The onscreen and IRL couple from Netflix's "The Kissing Booth" were having a little fun on the red carpet together at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event on Tuesday night.
Joey King and Jacob Elordi attend Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event at the Sunset Tower Hotel on August 28, 2018 in West Hollywood, Calif. (Getty Images)
The couple cozied up to each other to snap some pics with their tongues out and threw the peace sign -- all while looking adorably in love!
Joey looked chic as ever in a green, printed Armani suit paired with a black handbag. Jacob was very handsome in a more laidback look- a white t-shirt, black slacks, and a tan jacket.
Both of the young stars have some exciting projects in the works since their Netflix movie success. Joey's indie film "Summer '03" will hit theaters next month.
Jacob just rapped production on new movie "2 Hearts" and will star in the upcoming HBO series "Euphoria."
But the real question is – will there be a sequel to "The Kissing Booth"?!