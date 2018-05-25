Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Set June Wedding Date

Actor Kit Harington and actress Rose Leslie attend the season 7 premiere of 'Game Of Thrones' at Walt Disney Concert Hall on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
June will be a magical month for Kit Harington and Rose Leslie!
The 31-year-old "Game of Thrones" actors – who fell in love on and off screen – are set to tie the knot on June 23, the BBC reported on Friday. According to the outlet, their wedding date has been posted at the Huntly registration office in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, where Rose's father lives and is an elected official.
Kit first met "The Good Fight" actress on the Icelandic set of their HBO fantasy drama in 2012.
"If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love," he told L’Uomo Vogue in 2016.
The engagement of Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie is announced in The Times of London on September 27, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Getty Images)
The pair announced their engagement last September in The Times of London, delighting "Game of Thrones" fans. But Kit was quick to reveal that his proposal didn't go as planned.
"I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff, but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine, and I blew my load early," he said on The Jonathan Ross Show last fall.
"Sorry, that's a really bad expression! … What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early," Kit clarified as the audience laughed.
VIDEO: 'Game Of Thrones': Rose Leslie Doesn't Want Any Spoilers From Fiancé Kit Harington!
-- Stephanie Case