Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Set June Wedding Date

June will be a magical month for Kit Harington and Rose Leslie!



The 31-year-old "Game of Thrones" actors – who fell in love on and off screen – are set to tie the knot on June 23, the BBC reported on Friday. According to the outlet, their wedding date has been posted at the Huntly registration office in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, where Rose's father lives and is an elected official.

Kit first met "The Good Fight" actress on the Icelandic set of their HBO fantasy drama in 2012.

"If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love," he told L’Uomo Vogue in 2016.