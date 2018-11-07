KJ Apa Wows With His Retro Performance Of 'Dream Warriors' On 'Riverdale'

When Betty (Lili Reinhart) confronts Alice (Mädchen Amick) regarding the mystery about Gryphons and Gargoyles, Alice revisits her past via a flashback of her younger self, explaining how she, along with a young Fred, FP, Hermione, Hiram, Sierra, Penelope and Tom played the game. As “The Midnight Club” teens lose themselves in the Gryphons and Gargoyles’ “Ascension Party,” Fred Andrews leads a raucous rendition of Dokken’s “Dream Warriors” just before things take an ominous turn

There's a nod to "The Breakfast Club" and Anthony Michael Hall will play Principal Featherhead.

Check out the performance above!



