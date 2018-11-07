KJ Apa Wows With His Retro Performance Of 'Dream Warriors' On 'Riverdale'

KJ Apa is about to give a seriously sexy performance of Dokken's "Dream Warriors" on the November 7 episode of "Riverdale."
The flashback episode titled "Chapter Thirty-Nine: The Midnight Club" has KJ Apa channeling a young Fred Andrews, and will turn back time to Riverdale High circa 1992. All of the adult characters on-screen kiddos will play their parents when they were teenagers.
When Betty (Lili Reinhart) confronts Alice (Mädchen Amick) regarding the mystery about Gryphons and Gargoyles, Alice revisits her past via a flashback of her younger self, explaining how she, along with a young Fred, FP, Hermione, Hiram, Sierra, Penelope and Tom played the game. As “The Midnight Club” teens lose themselves in the Gryphons and Gargoyles’ “Ascension Party,” Fred Andrews leads a raucous rendition of Dokken’s “Dream Warriors” just before things take an ominous turn
There's a nod to "The Breakfast Club" and Anthony Michael Hall will play Principal Featherhead.
