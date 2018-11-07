KJ Apa Wows With His Retro Performance Of 'Dream Warriors' On 'Riverdale'

KJ Apa is about to give a seriously sexy performance of Dokken's "Dream Warriors" on the November 7 episode of "Riverdale." 

The flashback episode titled "Chapter Thirty-Nine: The Midnight Club"  has KJ Apa channeling a young Fred Andrews, and will turn back time to Riverdale High circa 1992. All of the adult characters on-screen kiddos will play their parents when they were teenagers. 

Riverdale

When Betty (Lili Reinhart) confronts Alice (Mädchen Amick) regarding the mystery about Gryphons and Gargoyles, Alice revisits her past via a flashback of her younger self, explaining how she, along with a young Fred, FP, Hermione, Hiram, Sierra, Penelope and Tom played the game. As “The Midnight Club” teens lose themselves in the Gryphons and Gargoyles’ “Ascension Party,” Fred Andrews leads a raucous rendition of Dokken’s “Dream Warriors” just before things take an ominous turn

There's a nod to "The Breakfast Club" and Anthony Michael Hall will play Principal Featherhead. 

Check out the performance above! 


Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News