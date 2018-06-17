Knockout! Amal Clooney Wows In A Burgundy Velvet Dress At A London Dinner

Amal Clooney arrives for the WAAAUB Uk Chapter Gala Dinner on June 16, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)
Amal Clooney is a burgundy beauty again!
The 40-year-old human rights lawyer stepped out on Saturday to attend the WAAAUB UK Chapter Gala Dinner in London, England, and looked absolutely gorgeous in a wine-colored gown. The velvet gown hugged her body perfectly and she wore her hair down in bouncing curls for ultimate glamour.
Amal accessorized the stunning style with black pumps, a pair of drop diamond earrings and a silver clutch. She completed the look with a silver eyeshadow and a berry color on her lips.
This is the second time George Clooney's main squeeze has stepped out in a burgundy ensemble this week. On Thursday, Amal celebrated the opening of Giambattista Valli's store on Sloan Street in London and was a knockout in an inky-colored jumpsuit. She teamed that look with a similar lip color and added a pop of fun with a set of gold pumps.
We can't get enough of Amal's all-star style choices!
