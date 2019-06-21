Kobe Bryant And His Wife Vanessa Welcome Baby No. 4!

It’s a girl!

Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa Laine Bryant welcomed their fourth child, a daughter, on Thursday. Vanessa took to Instagram to share the happy baby news.

“Our baby girl is here!!!!! 💗Capri Kobe Bryant 💗,” Vanessa wrote alongside a snap of a pink flowered blanket.

Adding, “So thankful for our newest baby blessing. 🙏🏽6/20/19 🎉🎉🎉🎉 a.k.a. Koko 😘😍.”

The 40-year-old basketball legend echoed his wife’s excitement on his own Instagram page, writing, “We are beyond excited that our baby girl ‘Koko’ has arrived!! #bryantbunch #4princesses #blessed.”

Capri joins her three older sisters, Natalia, 16, Gianna, 13, and Bianka, 2. Earlier this year, Kobe announced on Instagram that his family was adding another baby girl this year.

Sharing a gold graphic reading, “NEW YEAR, NEW BABY! BABY MAMBA ON THE WAY 2019.”

“Vanessa and I are beyond excited to announce that we are expecting another #mambacita to go along with Natalia, Gianna, and Bianka,” he captioned the announcement.

Back in April, the retired basketball player admitted on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that he was “super excited” to welcome another girl into the family.

“I love my princesses,” he told Ellen. “Vanessa was kind of putting the pressure on me to have a boy. She said, ‘You can do it, you can do it!’ And then ‘Nah, you can’t.'”