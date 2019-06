Kobe Bryant And His Wife Vanessa Welcome Baby No. 4!

Itโ€™s a girl!

Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa Laine Bryant welcomed their fourth child, a daughter, on Thursday. Vanessa took to Instagram to share the happy baby news.

โ€œOur baby girl is here!!!!! ๐Ÿ’—Capri Kobe Bryant ๐Ÿ’—,โ€ Vanessa wrote alongside a snap of a pink flowered blanket.

Adding, โ€œSo thankful for our newest baby blessing. ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿฝ6/20/19 ๐ŸŽ‰๐ŸŽ‰๐ŸŽ‰๐ŸŽ‰ a.k.a. Koko ๐Ÿ˜˜๐Ÿ˜.โ€

The 40-year-old basketball legend echoed his wifeโ€™s excitement on his own Instagram page, writing, โ€œWe are beyond excited that our baby girl โ€˜Kokoโ€™ has arrived!! #bryantbunch #4princesses #blessed.โ€

Capri joins her three older sisters, Natalia, 16, Gianna, 13, and Bianka, 2. Earlier this year, Kobe announced on Instagram that his family was adding another baby girl this year.

Sharing a gold graphic reading, โ€œNEW YEAR, NEW BABY! BABY MAMBA ON THE WAY 2019.โ€

โ€œVanessa and I are beyond excited to announce that we are expecting another #mambacita to go along with Natalia, Gianna, and Bianka,โ€ he captioned the announcement.

Back in April, the retired basketball player admitted on โ€œThe Ellen DeGeneres Showโ€ that he was โ€œsuper excitedโ€ to welcome another girl into the family.

โ€œI love my princesses,โ€ he told Ellen. โ€œVanessa was kind of putting the pressure on me to have a boy. She said, โ€˜You can do it, you can do it!โ€™ And then โ€˜Nah, you canโ€™t.'โ€