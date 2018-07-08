Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Daughter Penelope's 6th Birthday In Italy: She 'Makes My Heart Incredibly Full'

Penelope Disick is all grown up!
Kourtney Kardashian's daughter celebrated her sixth birthday on Sunday in Portofino, Italy. Her proud mom documented every aspect of her day on Instagram, snapping pics of a lavish birthday meal, a fun boat ride, and a city stroll.
Penelope started her day with a massive cake, covered with oranges, kiwis, blueberries and other fresh fruits; eight cookies that spelled PENELOPE in big letters; and a No. 6 candle. The birthday girl wore a hot pink hat adorned with gold tinsel as she ate her meal.
Instagram / @kourtneykardash
Instagram / @kourtneykardash
Instagram / @kourtneykardash
Instagram / @kourtneykardash
Kourtney got festive for the occasion, wearing a matching hat and blowing a party horn with silver streamers. Her celebratory mood even caught the attention of her 8-year-old son, Mason, who asked his mom in the background of an Insta video: "Why do you have to be so fun?”
Penelope later went on a boat ride through the marina, where she was treated to a cup of yogurt and a spoon with a balloon attached!
Instagram / @kourtneykardash
Instagram / @kourtneykardash
At the end of the day, Kourtney took to Instagram to pay tribute to her 6-year-old, sharing three snapshots from their vacation.
"My little birthday ladybug makes my heart incredibly full every day. So in awe of her," she wrote.
Kourtney has spent the last few weeks traveling across Italy and was recently joined by her own mother, Kris Jenner. The Kardashian matriarch made the trip just in time for Penelope's birthday and honored her with a sweet Instagram message.
"Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Penelope who turned 6 today!!!!!" Kris wrote. "P, you have brought such love and joy into our world, and I love every single second of watching you grow up!!!!! Thank you for every single memory and for all of the joy and laughter you bring to us every day. I love you so, so much my precious P💕🎂🎉💕."
Penelope's dad, Scott Disick, was not in Italy (and looked to be spending the day with girlfriend Sofia Richie), but he nonetheless celebrated his little girl's big day from afar, posting a father-daughter snap to Instagram.
"My little peep," he captioned the shot.