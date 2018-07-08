Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Daughter Penelope's 6th Birthday In Italy: She 'Makes My Heart Incredibly Full'

Penelope Disick is all grown up!

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter celebrated her sixth birthday on Sunday in Portofino, Italy. Her proud mom documented every aspect of her day on Instagram, snapping pics of a lavish birthday meal, a fun boat ride, and a city stroll.

Penelope started her day with a massive cake, covered with oranges, kiwis, blueberries and other fresh fruits; eight cookies that spelled PENELOPE in big letters; and a No. 6 candle. The birthday girl wore a hot pink hat adorned with gold tinsel as she ate her meal.