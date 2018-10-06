Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back At Hater Who Says She Never Works

Don't come for Kourtney Kardashian!
The reality star took to Instagram to show off her fierce bikini body.
"sometimes you need a day away, pics by Kenny," she wrote.
But one hater sounded off in the comments, questioning Kourtney's caption.
"But sis you never work lmao," they wrote.
But Kourtney wasn't here for the hate, and she sounded off with an epic reply.
"Let me respond to you with all the time I have…oh wait, my attorney's on the other line to discuss 6 business deals," she wrote.
"I have a camera in my face filming season SIXTEEN of KeepingUpWithTheKardashians (you may have heard of it) and I'm raising my 3 amazing children," she continued.
"God bless you and your worry about me," she concluded.
Kourtney's work ethic came under fire by her sister Kim in an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" this season.
The sisters got into an epic fight while trying to plan out their family Christmas card shoot. Kourtney was demanding that Kim change the shoot to fit her schedule, which made Kim mad.
After the fight, Khloe and Kim were talking, which escalated to Kim slamming her sister's work ethic, with Kourtney listening on.
"Maybe if you had a f***ing business that you were passionate about… but you don't so don't even act like you know what I'm talking about," she yelled, which caused an upset Kourtney to leave the room.
"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" airs on Sundays at 9/8c on E!.
-- Stephanie Swaim