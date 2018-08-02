Kourtney Kardashian Left In Hysterics After Fight With Kim: 'You Are An Evil Human Being'

There's no "kalm" after the storm when it comes to "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."
In a new clip from the upcoming season of the hit E! reality show, Kourtney Kardashian is left bawling after getting into a heated fight with Kim. The eldest KarJenner sister is heard hysterically crying to Khloé on the phone after Kim called her out for being "the least interesting to look at."
"You don't say things like that," Kourt says through her tears. "You guys just have different values than me. I choose to be a mother to my three kids … I already work enough."
This criticism triggers Kim—who overheard their conversation from another room—causing her to get into another screaming match with her sister. "You do whatever the f**k you want to do and you don't do sh*t," she says. "So be accommodating to the people that actually do sh*t."
Even momager Kris Jenner is left shook at their verbal smack down. While she tries her best to appease her daughters, there's just no stopping Kim's savage clapbacks. The confrontation ultimately ends with Kourtney calling her little sister "evil."
"You're a very distraught, evil human being," Kourtney spits out. "I don't agree with who you are as a human being."
The "klaws" keep coming out on "KUWTK!"